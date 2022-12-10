Ring of Honor is back on pay-per-view (PPV) today (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) with its Final Battle event at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The show will go live at 4 pm ET on Bleacher Report (in the U.S.) and Fite (internationally), but a free live stream of the Zero Hour pre-show will air starting at 3 pm ET.

The main card will feature eight matches — including Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH world championship, FTR vs. The Briscoes in a double dog collar match for the ROH tag team championship, and much more — but the pre-show is also loaded up and will feature the following:

Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora

The Kingdom vs. Top Flight

2point0 vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad

Jeff Cobb vs. Mascara Dorada

Again, the show will start in the live stream you see above at 3 pm ET!

