Ring of Honor is back on pay-per-view (PPV) today (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) with its Final Battle event at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The show will go live at 4 pm ET on Bleacher Report (in the U.S.) and Fite (internationally), but a free live stream of the Zero Hour pre-show will air starting at 3 pm ET.
The main card will feature eight matches — including Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH world championship, FTR vs. The Briscoes in a double dog collar match for the ROH tag team championship, and much more — but the pre-show is also loaded up and will feature the following:
- Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora
- The Kingdom vs. Top Flight
- 2point0 vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad
- Jeff Cobb vs. Mascara Dorada
Again, the show will start in the live stream you see above at 3 pm ET!
Don’t forget to check out complete results and live match coverage of the entire Final Battle event by clicking here.
