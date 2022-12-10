Briscoes ready to go buck wild on FTR

When the Briscoes cut a promo, we listen.

The latest video from Dem Boys discusses the double dog collar match against FTR for the ROH World Tag Team Championship at Final Battle on Saturday, December 10. The Briscoes are ready to go buck wild on FTR. Bonus points for squeezing in an Ass Boys reference. (Spoiler alert: Mark Briscoe does not eat any food in this promo.)

The Briscoes bring up a good point about the stipulation by comparing Bret Hart to Terry Funk. FTR wrestle with technical excellence, much like Hart. The Briscoes are crazy as shit, much like Funk. When choosing between Hart and Funk in a standard match, Hart might be the favorite. However, Funk is the answer if the match is anything goes. That is what the double dog collar bout will be. That’s why the Briscoes believe they will have the edge en route to becoming 13-time ROH tag champs.

As for the other title matches on the Final Battle card, AEW released a countdown show with video packages for each bout. The interviews fill in the blanks and should definitely get you in the mood.

Final Battle goes live Saturday afternoon (Dec. 10) at 3 pm ET for the pre-show and at 4 pm ET for the PPV. The show is accessible through Bleacher Report and Fite TV, depending on your location. Get up to speed with the preview and predictions. The full card includes:

PPV ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (If Claudio loses, then he must join JAS) ROH World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Briscoes in double dog collar match ROH Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Juice Robinson ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta ROH World Six-Man Championship: Dalton Castle & The Boys (c) vs. Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey Rush & Dralistico vs. AR Fox & Blake Christian Pre-show Dante Martin & Darius Martin vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora Jeff Cobb vs. Mascara Dorada Daddy Magic & Cool Hand vs. Cheeseburger & Eli Isom

Check back for Final Battle results here.

Are you rooting for the Briscoes or FTR?