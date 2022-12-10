Briscoes ready to go buck wild on FTR

When the Briscoes cut a promo, we listen.
The latest video from Dem Boys discusses the double dog collar match against FTR for the ROH World Tag Team Championship at Final Battle on Saturday, December 10. The Briscoes are ready to go buck wild on FTR. Bonus points for squeezing in an Ass Boys reference. (Spoiler alert: Mark Briscoe does not eat any food in this promo.)
Is it Saturday yet?????#FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/N0v4GN1QlH— DEM BOYS (@jaybriscoe84) December 9, 2022
The Briscoes bring up a good point about the stipulation by comparing Bret Hart to Terry Funk. FTR wrestle with technical excellence, much like Hart. The Briscoes are crazy as shit, much like Funk. When choosing between Hart and Funk in a standard match, Hart might be the favorite. However, Funk is the answer if the match is anything goes. That is what the double dog collar bout will be. That’s why the Briscoes believe they will have the edge en route to becoming 13-time ROH tag champs.
As for the other title matches on the Final Battle card, AEW released a countdown show with video packages for each bout. The interviews fill in the blanks and should definitely get you in the mood.
Final Battle goes live Saturday afternoon (Dec. 10) at 3 pm ET for the pre-show and at 4 pm ET for the PPV. The show is accessible through Bleacher Report and Fite TV, depending on your location. Get up to speed with the preview and predictions. The full card includes:
PPV
ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (If Claudio loses, then he must join JAS)
ROH World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Briscoes in double dog collar match
ROH Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena
ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Juice Robinson
ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta
ROH World Six-Man Championship: Dalton Castle & The Boys (c) vs. Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona
Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey
Rush & Dralistico vs. AR Fox & Blake Christian
Pre-show
Dante Martin & Darius Martin vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett
Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora
Jeff Cobb vs. Mascara Dorada
Daddy Magic & Cool Hand vs. Cheeseburger & Eli Isom
