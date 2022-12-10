Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- In this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer writes that there has been talk in WWE of having Roman Reigns wrestle on both nights of WrestleMania 39, with The Rock and Cody Rhodes as his opponents. It’s just talk for now, but WWE will need to finalize plans by mid-January.
- Per WON, WWE’s creative team is working on ideas for the return of Charlotte Flair.
- The Observer also mentions that E! is “looking for legitimate wrestling couples” for a new reality show. This project might affect WWE’s decision on future signings. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green have been mentioned in discussions for the new show, even though they are not currently signed with WWE.
- On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that AEW Rampage’s Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita match was extremely well-received backstage. Mox apparently bled so much that “it took them 10 minutes to clean the steel steps after the match.”
- Meltzer adds that Moxley and Renee Paquette were both “really sick” this week. That’s why she missed AEW’s TV taping. But Moxley still went because “he knew he was supposed to be there” for the angles involving William Regal and Blackpool Combat Club.
- A botched Frankensteiner spot in the Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali match on the Dec. 5 Raw happened because Theory did not hold onto Ali the proper way, Fightful Select reports. The issue was discussed backstage and the United States champ was apologetic, but there’s no heat on him from Ali or anyone else. It was viewed as an accident that could happen to anyone.
- Meltzer claims that “TBS was thrilled” with AEW Dynamite’s lower viewership numbers this week.
