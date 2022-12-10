Ring of Honor returns with the Final Battle event on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022, from Arlington, Texas. The card has six title fights headlined by Chris Jericho defending the ROH World championship against Claudio Castagnoli and FTR putting the ROH World Tag Team titles on the line against the Briscoes in a double dog collar match.

Final Battle is available for viewing through Bleacher Report in the USA, and on Fite internationally. The PPV starts at 4pm ET with the free “Zero Hour” pre-show at 3 pm ET.

Catch up on storylines and see who we’re picking in our preview & predictions. Following along here for updates, and have fun chatting in the open thread.