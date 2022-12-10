 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ROH Final Battle 2022 live results: Jericho vs. Claudio, FTR vs. Briscoes, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Bleacher Report

Ring of Honor returns with the Final Battle event on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022, from Arlington, Texas. The card has six title fights headlined by Chris Jericho defending the ROH World championship against Claudio Castagnoli and FTR putting the ROH World Tag Team titles on the line against the Briscoes in a double dog collar match.

Final Battle is available for viewing through Bleacher Report in the USA, and on Fite internationally. The PPV starts at 4pm ET with the free “Zero Hour” pre-show at 3 pm ET.

Catch up on storylines and see who we’re picking in our preview & predictions. Following along here for updates, and have fun chatting in the open thread.

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman opened the broadcast from the commentary table.

Pre-show

Jeff Cobb defeated Mascara Dorada. The masked luchador was Gran Metalik in WWE. Power versus high flying. Cobb caught Mascara Dorada running the ropes for a pop-up Tour of the Islands swinging slam to win.

Daddy Magic & Cool Hand defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger & Eli Isom). The sports entertainers made a mockery of the Code of Honor by continually requesting to shake hands. JAS managed to isolate Cheeseburger. Hot tag to Isom running wild. Shinobi Shadow Squad set up for a teamwork finisher. As Cheeseburger ran the ropes, Cool Hand low bridged him out of the ring. Daddy Magic hit a German suplex on Isom, then JAS combined forces for a double lifting DDT. Cool Hand pinned Isom for the win.

Willow Nightingale defeated Trish Adora. Competitive contest. Willow surprised Adora with a huge Pounce shoulder block. That set up the gutwrench powerbomb for victory.

Still to come...

PPV

ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (If Claudio loses, then he must join JAS)

ROH World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Briscoes in double dog collar match

ROH Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena

ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Juice Robinson

ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

ROH World Six-Man Championship: Dalton Castle & The Boys (c) vs. Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey

Rush & Dralistico vs. AR Fox & Blake Christian

Pre-show

Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

