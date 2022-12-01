Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Freelance Golden Double Axe Handle (Dec. 1, 8 pm CT)

Angel Escalera vs. Chico Suave vs. Hunter Drake vs. Sorta Incredible Iverson vs. Ryan Matthews vs. Sean Galway (Scramble Match) Craig Mitchell vs. Koda Hernandez Ezio Orlandi vs. Storm Grayson Kenzie Paige vs. Laynie Luck Dillon McQueen vs. GPA Cole Radrick vs. Trevor Outlaw Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (c) vs. the Re-Up (Ashton Starr & Rico Gonzalez) (Freelance World Tag Team Championship) Jordan Oliver vs. Kylie Rae

Freelance is back and from the traditional scramble all the way up to Oliver/Rae, they’ve got a great card for y’all this month.

ACTION Bangers Only 3 (Dec. 2, 7:30 pm ET)

Bobby Flaco vs. Brogan Finlay Out of This World (Arik Royal & BK Westbrook) vs. the Re-Up (Ashton Starr & Rico Gonzalez) Alex Kane vs. Bryan Keith Alex Shelley vs. Suge D Billie Starkz vs. Masha Slamovich (c) (ETU Key to the East Championship) Culture, Inc. (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) (ACTION Tag Team Championship) Adam Priest (c) vs. Anthony Henry (ACTION Championship)

ACTION Cat (the cutest booker around!) has another round of violence ready for us, and meow the card is stacked baby! Shelley vs. Suge, Henry challenging for the title, Starkz/Slamovich...!

Limitless Dirty Laundry (Dec. 3, 7:30 pm ET)

Andy Brown vs. Mac Daniels Rip Byson vs. Ryan Mooney Bryan Keith vs. Dezmond Cole Above the Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai) vs. WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) B3CCA vs. Kylie Rae Ace Romero (c) vs. SLADE (Limitless Championship No Disqualification Match)

And the goodies keep rolling in with Limitless! Romero and SLADE go to war! Above the Rest face the WorkHorsemen! More!

WR Season Finale (Dec. 3, 8 pm CT)

Crash Jaxon vs. Jake Crist vs. Madman Fulton vs. Palmer vs. Rocky Romero vs. Steve Maclin vs. Steve Manders (Golden Ticket Scramble Match) Billie Starkz vs. Marina Shafir Allie Katch vs. JesSICKa Havok JT Dunn (c) vs. Trey Miguel (WR World Championship) Alex Shelley (c) vs. Masha Slamovich (WR Remix Championship) Rey Fenix vs. Zachary Wentz DadScout (Dan “the Dad” Adams & “Man Scout” Jake Manning) vs. Infrared (Logan James & Tyler Matrix) vs. OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (c) (WR World Tag Team Championship) KENTA vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Rich Swann vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

Wrestling Revolver are closing their year out in style, y’all! Look at these matches! KENTA/Speedball, the end, by god!

SAW Contest of Champions: Where Heroes Gather (Dec. 3, 8 pm ET)

Aron Stevens, Frankie Kazarian, & Nova vs. Major Players (Brian Myers & Matt Cardona) & Pat Buck Nick Aldis vs. Shawn Donovan Alec Price vs. Ant Bennett vs. Anthony Greene vs. Dan Maff vs. Leon St. Giovanni vs. Myles Hawkins Jerry “the King” Lawler vs. Rik Ratchet American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs. Nu Graysons (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson) Miranda Alize vs. ??? The REP (Dave McCall & Nate Carter) (c) vs. the SAT (Joel & Jose Maximo) (SAW Tag Team Championship) “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell vs. Tommy Dreamer (RetroMania Wrestling Championship Decision Match)

Folks... I had to run this Stand Alone Wrestling show, because how often are you gonna get Tommy Dreamer, the SAT, and Jerry Lawler all wrestling on one card?

GCW Wasted Time / One Afternoon Only (Dec. 3-4)

—Wasted Time (Dec. 3, 8 pm CT)—

Axton Ray & Shane Mercer vs. Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) Jordan Oliver vs. Tony Deppen EFFY vs. John Wayne Murdoch Jack Cartwheel vs. Nick Wayne Mad Man Pondo vs. Sawyer Wreck Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) vs. Team ECW (2 Cold Scorpio & Sandman) Cole Radrick vs. Nick Gage (c) (GCW World Championship)

—One Afternoon Only (Dec. 4, 5 pm ET)—

AJ Gray vs. Axton Ray Jack Cartwheel vs. Shane Mercer Jordan Oliver vs. Steve Manders Nick Wayne vs. Starboy Charlie Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) Mad Man Pondo & the Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) Billie Starkz vs. Tony Deppen Cole Radrick vs. EFFY

Last but not least GCW have a killer double-header for us! Pondo in action, Scorp and Sandman have a chance to win tag titles in 2022, and more!

Free matches here!

Matt Tremont vs. Sawyer Wreck

Starting off with a little deathmatch action from H2O this week, enjoy!

Above the Rest vs. Shook Crew

And then some tag action from Limitless for y’all to peruse...

BUSSY vs. LMK & Teddy Goodz

Last but not least, some mixed-gender tag match from Beyond Wrestling, enjoy!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.