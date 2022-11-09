Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

PW Insider says Sheamus is scheduled to be back out on the road with WWE as of this coming Friday night’s episode of SmackDown.

Per Bryan Alvarez, WWE is planning to do some “crazy” things in the War Games matches at Survivor Series, in part because they need new footage for video packages.

Ringside News claims they have someone within WWE saying that Austin Theory’s failed Money in the Bank cash-in wasn’t to take him out of the picture and there’s actually optimism about him backstage.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer heard that a match at Full Gear 2022 between The Elite and Death Triangle for the AEW world trios titles is “probable but not 100 percent.”

WON on themed WWE PPVs: “Regarding rumors of concept changes in PPVs next year, the only thing we were told was as a general rule there will be less themed PPVs.”

