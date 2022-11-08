Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

WWE currently plans to return to Saudi Arabia in May of next year, per PW Insider.

Fightful Select got a look at an internal WWE memo that proclaimed Crown Jewel passed Clash at the Castle as the “most-viewed international PLE in company history.” The latest Saudi show had “seven-figure viewership.”

Over eight events in the KSA, Wrestlenomics notes WWE’s been paid almost twice as much as they made from every WrestleMania ticket ever sold ($400 million to $250 million).

There were several women who’ve appeared regularly for the NWA who felt disrespected by Billy Corgan & Trevor Murdoch’s comments about running a second Empowerrr PPV, according to another Fightful story. It also says the way Corgan treated Mickie James & Nick Aldis around the NWA’s first all women’s show is a “huge reason” Aldis’ relationship with the promotion went bad, but the couple didn’t go public with their issues because of his status as the promotion’s top star.

When Fightful asked NWA wrestlers if the situation between Aldis & the company is a work, they “each said they weren’t sure either way.”

AEW’s first console/PC video game still doesn’t have a release date, but WrestleZone says Fight Forever will be available to play on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service from day one.

