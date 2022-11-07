Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that Roman Reigns isn’t expected to lose the WWE Universal championship for quite a while but Triple H “has an idea” for who will take it from him.

According to PW Insider, there is interest between both WWE and Jake Paul to do more work together in the future, though there are no current concrete plans at this time. They also say Logan Paul was universally praised for his work at Crown Jewel backstage.

Another wrestler who received praise both for Crown Jewel and his progress of late — Omos.

Fightful Select says they spoke to some folks who said WWE has been hoping to restock the women’s division with “several TV-ready, experienced” wrestlers. Emma was one of those, and Tegan Nox could be another.

Ringside News claims they were told there are “five or six” wrestlers on NXT right now who are on a list to be moved up to the main roster when the time is right.

Fightful notes the segment with Braun Strowman hitting MVP with multiple powerslams on SmackDown last week was to explain his not appearing at Crown Jewel. He couldn’t make the trip because he’s an atheist.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.