CMLL Roundup: Day of the Dead celebration, new King of the Underworld champion, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

While many countries around the world celebrate Halloween, Mexico has their own Day of the Dead holiday known as Dia de Muertos. CMLL held spooky themed shows all week long. Here’s a taste of the CMLL tradition. The Calavera Catrina brought out lost souls of the underworld as guardians.

The feature attraction from Friday (Nov. 4) was Terrible defending the King of the Underworld Championship against Stuka Jr. The Rey del Inframundo is an honor defended annually. Terrible aimed to keep gold in his possession for the third year in a row.

Stuka Jr. earned the right to challenge by besting a field of Dragon Rojo Jr., Star Jr., Rey Bucanero, Panterita del Ring, El Sagrado, Dark Panther, Niebla Roja, Esfinge, and Rugido in a torneo cibernetico.

Terrible and Stuka Jr. battled in a hard-fought contest. Terrible almost secured victory on a powerbomb stack pin with his foot on the ropes for leverage, but Stuka Jr. kicked out on the cover. Stuka Jr. rallied for his signature bomber flying splash. Terrible refused to stay down and kicked out. Stuka Jr. maintained momentum to take it home with a swinging neckbreaker and another flying splash for victory. Stuka Jr. is the new King of the Underworld.

¡Stuka Jr. es el nuevo Rey del Inframundo! El Terrible no logró retener este emblemático cetro en la segunda función de #DiaDeMuertosCMLL y El Bombardero Lagunero se coronó ante una pletórica Arena México.

https://t.co/0Ijz8kSTbc

Enjoy the highlight package for the Rey del Inframundo contest.

For flashy lucha libre highlights, check out the package for trios action between Soberano Jr., Volador Jr., & Mistico and Atlantis Jr., Gran Guerrero, & Ultimo Guerrero. The rudos were victorious when Atlantis Jr. removed his own mask as a fakeout for the referee to disqualify Volador Jr. The ref took the bait. Afterward, Volador Jr. challenged Atlantis Jr. to mask versus hair. Atlantis Jr. was not interested in that idea and bailed from the ring. As is custom for the Dia de Muertos event, guardians of death carried the tecnicos into the underworld as punishment for losing.

In other championship news from the past week, Micro Gemelo Diablo I defeated Chamuel to win the CMLL World Micro-Estrellas Championship. Chamuel’s reign ends at 1,041 days as champion.

¡Tenemos nuevo Campeón! Micro Gemelo Diablo I supera a Chamuel y es el nuevo rey de la división de los Microestrellas.

Lady Frost made a positive impression competing in the Grand Prix de Amazonas. It appears that CMLL is inviting Frost back to work in December.

I want to thank @CMLL_OFICIAL for the incredible opportunity I was given to tour Mexico last week. Making the cover of this magazine confirms Mexico wants more of the #GymnastAssassin, so, I’LL BE BACK!

See you in December!

