Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 30 results & Week 31 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Oct. 30-Nov. 5 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, New Japan’s Battle Autumn shows, WWE’s Crown Jewel PLE, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

It really does...

The Honorary Uce broke us all in an all-time great scene with the Bloodline. And hey, maybe a certain someone will be a little Ucier after they made the Top 10?

He lost a stable on retainer, but the Generational Talent again collected a lot of your votes.

The O.C.’s problem finished third, and was one of three WWE women in the Rankings along with a returning Tenille Dashwood and a former (almost) superhero returning to an old gimmick.

MCMG padded their already impressive resume with New Japan’s U.S. tag titles, cracking the Top Five in the process.

Who says villainy doesn’t pay? We rewarded a pair of AEW wrestlers for things like breaking Daddy Ass’ scissor fingers, and taking part in a beatdown of the TNT & ROH TV champs.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 30

1. Sami Zayn

2. MJF

3. Rhea Ripley

4. (tie) Alex Shelley

4. (tie) Chris Sabin

6. Emma

7. Swerve Strickland

8. Powerhouse Hobbs

9. Nikki Cross

10. Jey Uso

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the hottest guys in the two biggest companies are threatening to make it interesting at the top...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Oct. 29

1. Jon Moxley - 114

2. Sami Zayn - 79

3. MJF - 58

4. Wardlow - 56

5. CM Punk - 54

6. Dax Harwood - 41.5

7. Gunther - 37

8. (tie) Will Ospreay - 29

8. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 29

8. (tie) Claudio Castagnoli - 29

Ready to do it again?