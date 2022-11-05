One of the big stories here in the States about New Japan’s Battle Autumn event in Osaka was who wouldn’t be there. Karl Anderson’s new WWE contract means he’ll be in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel today (Nov. 5), and all involved appear to be working an angle to elevate the importance of his next defense of NJPW’s NEVER Openweight championship.
That may pay off at Wrestle Kingdom 17. That show is the main reason today’s was worth watching, as it’s one of New Japan’s last events (but not the last) en route to the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 4, 2023.
Before he even showed up on Raw, Anderson was announced as defending his title against Hikuleo. Yujiro Takahashi was Machine Gun’s replacement, and he of course brought one of House of Torture (a Bullet Club offshoot that relies even more on heel shenanigans than the Biz Cliz) teammates with him. But Hikuleo shook off SHO’s blindside attack and chokeslammed Takahashi to win in under a minute. The big man then called out the champ.
【11.5大阪大会・第3試合】— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) November 5, 2022
28秒の衝撃秒殺劇！
ヒクレオがチョークスラムで裕二郎を撃破！
★試合の詳細は新日本プロレス・スマホサイトで速報中！https://t.co/qmhO3kucEZ#njpw #njautumn pic.twitter.com/uSZ8U17JBM
The semi-finals of the IWGP World Television Tournament took place in Osaka. In one, Ren Narita — a Young Lion who recently returned from an excursion in the United States and seems poised for big things — pinning SANADA in one, and Zack Sabre, Jr. pinning EVIL in the other. ZSJ vs. Narita for the new belt will take place at Wrestle Kingdom.
After some tags featuring guys who will clash in the Tokyo Dome early next year, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler made their long awaited debut in Japan.
Top Guys is HERE!!!— マレイス Mareis (@KS_Dropper24) November 5, 2022
FTR登場！！#njautumn #AEW pic.twitter.com/nTsKpEGTCh
FTR successfully defended their titles against United Empire’s Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb, the former champs who lost the belts without being pinned or submitted in Forbidden Door’s Triple Threat. They gave the Top Guys a hell of a fight, but lost when O-Khan was left alone for a ride on the Big Rig.
【11.5大阪大会・第8試合】— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) November 5, 2022
IWGPタッグ選手権試合
両チーム一進一退の攻防を展開！
最後はFTRが王者の意地を見せつけ王座防衛に成功！
★試合の詳細は新日本プロレス・スマホサイトで速報中！https://t.co/qmhO3kucEZ#njpw #njautumn pic.twitter.com/eZHED5OsW4
At the post-show press conference, Aussie Open (who FTR beat in the UK last month) stepped to Dax & Cash. Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher announced their intention to win World Tag League and challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Tag titles at Wrestle Kingdom.
That left the IWGP United States championship main event, and Will Ospreay and Tetsuya Naito delivered a match worthy of the spot. Ospreay survived multiple Destino’s (the Los Ingobernables de Japon leader’s finisher), hitting a pair of Hidden Blades to set up Stormbreaker for the pin, keeping his title in the process.
During his show-closing promo, the Aerial Assassin issued an open challenge for Nov. 20’s Historic X-Over show with Stardom. The challenge was answered by another young man returning to New Japan’s main stage — Shota Umino. Umino was already dubbed “Shooter” by his mentor Jon Moxley. Here was introduced with a new nickname. Say hello to the Roughneck...
／— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 5, 2022
バトル・オータム '22
＼
メインイベント終了後、
入場ゲートになんと海野翔太(@Shooter_us)が出現‼️
#njpwworld で配信中
視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPW #njautumn pic.twitter.com/ctca8Z595J
Umino fought of the assembled United Empire, then stood tall after hitting their leader with Mox’s Death Rider finish.
ただいま #Shooter#Roughneck pic.twitter.com/pNEmLrXadA— 海野 翔太 / Shota Umino (@Shooter_us) November 5, 2022
This was fun show that continues a run that has the New Japan faithful optimistic the company’s regained the mojo they lost between AEW’s launch and the pandemic era. Here’s the full results:
• TJP & Francesco Akira def. BUSHI & Titan to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team championship
• United Empire (Aaron Henare, Gideon Gray, Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, David Finlay & Alex Zayne
• Hikuleo def. Yujiro Takahashi
• Ren Narita def. SANADA to advance to the finals of the IWGP World Television Championship Tournament
• Zack Sabre Jr. def. EVIL to advance to the finals of the IWGP World Television Championship Tournament
• Master Wato & El Desperado def. Hiromu Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori
• Kazuchika Okada & Tama Tonga def. Jay White & KENTA
• FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) def. The United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team titles
• Will Ospreay def. Tetsuya Naito to retain the IWGP United States Heavyweight championship
