One of the big stories here in the States about New Japan’s Battle Autumn event in Osaka was who wouldn’t be there. Karl Anderson’s new WWE contract means he’ll be in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel today (Nov. 5), and all involved appear to be working an angle to elevate the importance of his next defense of NJPW’s NEVER Openweight championship.

That may pay off at Wrestle Kingdom 17. That show is the main reason today’s was worth watching, as it’s one of New Japan’s last events (but not the last) en route to the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 4, 2023.

Before he even showed up on Raw, Anderson was announced as defending his title against Hikuleo. Yujiro Takahashi was Machine Gun’s replacement, and he of course brought one of House of Torture (a Bullet Club offshoot that relies even more on heel shenanigans than the Biz Cliz) teammates with him. But Hikuleo shook off SHO’s blindside attack and chokeslammed Takahashi to win in under a minute. The big man then called out the champ.

The semi-finals of the IWGP World Television Tournament took place in Osaka. In one, Ren Narita — a Young Lion who recently returned from an excursion in the United States and seems poised for big things — pinning SANADA in one, and Zack Sabre, Jr. pinning EVIL in the other. ZSJ vs. Narita for the new belt will take place at Wrestle Kingdom.

After some tags featuring guys who will clash in the Tokyo Dome early next year, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler made their long awaited debut in Japan.

FTR successfully defended their titles against United Empire’s Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb, the former champs who lost the belts without being pinned or submitted in Forbidden Door’s Triple Threat. They gave the Top Guys a hell of a fight, but lost when O-Khan was left alone for a ride on the Big Rig.

At the post-show press conference, Aussie Open (who FTR beat in the UK last month) stepped to Dax & Cash. Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher announced their intention to win World Tag League and challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Tag titles at Wrestle Kingdom.

That left the IWGP United States championship main event, and Will Ospreay and Tetsuya Naito delivered a match worthy of the spot. Ospreay survived multiple Destino’s (the Los Ingobernables de Japon leader’s finisher), hitting a pair of Hidden Blades to set up Stormbreaker for the pin, keeping his title in the process.

During his show-closing promo, the Aerial Assassin issued an open challenge for Nov. 20’s Historic X-Over show with Stardom. The challenge was answered by another young man returning to New Japan’s main stage — Shota Umino. Umino was already dubbed “Shooter” by his mentor Jon Moxley. Here was introduced with a new nickname. Say hello to the Roughneck...

Umino fought of the assembled United Empire, then stood tall after hitting their leader with Mox’s Death Rider finish.

This was fun show that continues a run that has the New Japan faithful optimistic the company’s regained the mojo they lost between AEW’s launch and the pandemic era. Here’s the full results: