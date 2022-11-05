Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Stone Cold Steve Austin was so “elated” with his match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 that a WrestleVotes source within WWE thinks Austin would listen to proposals that call for him to wrestle again next year at WrestleMania 39.
- PW Insider’s Dave Scherer wrote the following about AEW’s investigation into the backstage fight at All Out 2022 between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite: “From what I have heard and seen, the investigation was a farce.”
- In his new role at AEW, Wrestling Observer Newsletter says Jeff Jarrett will work on the company’s international business and also live events. Some talent on the roster are pushing for house shows as a way to wrestle more, but especially with ticket sales down this year, there are currently no “definitive” plans to start doing non-televised live events.
- Colt Cabana’s appearance on Dynamite was Tony Khan’s idea, per the WON. Dave Meltzer wrote: “This was more for the locker room than anything else, that having Cabana on the show and given a positive spotlight after months of being ostracized for reasons that had nothing to do with him was a dressing room morale booster since he had many friends there.”
- In line with recent rumors, Fightful Select says Mia Yim will likely be back with WWE soon.
- WWE is very high on Grayson Waller, according to what WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport. Waller may be kept on the developmental brand until they have a big main roster debut angle ready for him, “like Kevin Owens coming in and beating John Cena.”
