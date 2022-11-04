Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that when Randy Orton was injured earlier this year, WWE’s plan was for him to turn on Matt Riddle as soon as he returns.
- Votes also mentioned that Colt Cabana’s return to AEW television this week “didn’t go unnoticed in Stamford.” According to Fightful, WWE interpreted it as a “huge signal” that CM Punk is done with AEW.
- That being said, PW Insider was told Cabana remains on the Ring of Honor roster and his match on Dynamite was planned to be a one-off appearance.
- Insider also mentioned that Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Dan Lambert were backstage at Dynamite this week, while MJF was not there.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said WWE released Bodhi Hayward because “they didn’t like the work ethic, and they didn’t like that he was late for shows.”
- Meltzer claims the main reason for the other NXT cuts this week was “lack of progression.” There will be regular developmental cuts for those people who don’t improve quickly enough.
- Per Meltzer, AEW expected a big viewership drop for this week’s Dynamite due to the MLB World Series. That’s why the strategy of the show was to book so many surprises, to ensure people would be “hearing about them and then wanting to see them on DVR.”
- Dark Side of the Ring co-creator Evan Husney told the Two Man Power of Wrestling podcast there are plans for a fourth season of the show: “There’s still some things to work out. Can’t say anything official yet. We’re in talks right now, there should be an official word — wink, wink, nod, nod — soon we hope.”
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...