Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that some have said the Roman Reigns/Kevin Owens ordeal at Survivor Series was “blown out of proportion.” However, he also says some others have said Reigns isn’t completely over it right now.

Meltzer also gave an update on William Regal’s three-year contract with AEW. He said there’s something going on with him and there’s no guarantee he’s leaving but there’s no guarantee he’s staying either. WWE very much wants him back.

There’s been a push within WWE to do Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw women’s championship at WrestleMania, according to F4Wonline.com.

For whatever it’s worth, PW Insider says Brian Kendrick was not brought in to work Monday Night Raw this week.

On Renee Paquette’s “The Sessions” podcast, Stokely Hathaway claimed The Firm was supposed to work with CM Punk at some point and now it won’t happen because Punk is no longer with AEW.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.