Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

SHP Intergender Bonanza Rumble 2 (Nov. 5, 8 pm ET)

Lady Blakely vs. Rob Chase Kasey Kirk vs. Marc Angel Davienne vs. Reid Walker Adrena Steele vs. Brittany Blake vs. Darien Hardway vs. Gabby Ortiz vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Siceno vs. Steve Scott vs. Ty Awesome (Intergender Bonanza Rumble)

Sean Henderson Presents has got a show for everybody, because everybody loves a Rumble, baby!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

DOA We Are the Weirdos, Mister (Nov. 5, 7:30 pm PT)

Carl Randres vs. Kris Brady Sandra Moone vs. Zeb Saint Flamin’ Aces (Spencer Scott & Zaye Perez) & High 5 (Draven Vargas & Patrick Large) vs. the Academy (Brian Cook, Dr. Kliever, Nick Radford, & Thom Alman) Bash Bros (Chris Ross & Dave Turner) (c) vs. Konami Code (Air Jordayn & CJ Edwards) (DOA Tag Team Championship) Amira vs. Dean Cooper Abigail Warren vs. Drake Kwon vs. Max Burnside vs. Pitfall Jones (DOA Pure Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Keita Murray vs. Rebel Kel (c) (DOA Grand Championship) El Chupacabra vs. Sonico Jaiden vs. Steve Migs Most Violent (Drexl & Funny Bone) vs. Wasteland War Party (Heidi Howitzer & Max the Impaler)

DOA slide into Sermon with this bad boy full of west coast weirdos! Lots of names that are new to me and a dream tag main event? Hell yeah!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

PWG DINK (Nov. 6, 6 pm PT)

Rey Horus vs. Titus Alexander Davey Richards vs. Shane Haste Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. the Rascalz (Myron Reed & Trey Miguel) Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich Aramis, Bandido, & Komander vs. Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, & Latigo Lio Rush vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham (PWG World Championship)

PWG are back, baby! As has been their style lately, it’s a card with a heaping helping of lucha libre goodness, plus the usual big time matches— A Super Smash Bros reunion, Rush vs. Speedball, and a technical wrestling tour-de-force main event!

Keep an eye on PWG’s website for preorder info!

Free matches here!

Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs. Pierre Carl Ouellet

Starting off hot with this David and Goliath rookie/vet three-letter initialism extravaganza from Beyond, check it out!

Alec Price vs. Chris Bey

Limitless have this barn burner for us, enjoy!

Biff Busick vs. BLK Jeez vs. Drew Gulak vs. Sozio

A blast from the past from CZW, as four men do battle for the CZW World Heavyweight Championship inside the mighty Cage of Death!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.