Matt Taven & friends to help celebrate diplomatic relations between USA and Mexico

Matt Taven is returning to CMLL, and he’s doing so under interesting circumstances.

CMLL often focuses on tournament gimmicks to increase the importance of their weekly Friday live shows. The latest competition is the Bicentennial Cup to commemorate 200 years of diplomatic relations between the USA and Mexico. CMLL is bringing in four men and four women from the USA to team with Mexican partners.

On the men’s side, teams will be:

Mistico & Rocky Romero

Volador Jr. & Lince Dorado

Ultimo Guerrero & Kenny King

Hechicero & Matt Taven

Romero, Taven, and King are no strangers to CMLL. They have all competed in several International Grand Prix competitions, and Dorado joined them for this year’s version. Romero held the CMLL World Super Lightweight Championship three times. Taven won the NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship in CMLL. Taven also participated in the CMLL 85th Anniversary main event for tag team hair versus hair with Volador Jr. against Barbaro Cavernario and Rush. Taven and Volador Jr. lost and had their heads shaved.

If you’re trying to figure out the complicated rectangle of relationships between CMLL, NJPW, AEW, and AAA that allows Taven to appear on this card, good luck. You might be up for weeks piecing together a conspiracy pinboard.

On the women’s side for the Copa Bicentenario, the teams are:

Dalys & Lady Frost

Jarochita & Ivelisse

Lluvia & Alex Gracia

Reyna Isis & Avispa Dorada

Frost, Ivelisse, and Gracia made their CMLL debuts for the Women’s International Grand Prix earlier this year. Avispa Dorada is a current luchadora on the CMLL roster.

CMLL’s Bicentennial Cup event takes place on December 9 in the historic Arena Mexico of Mexico City. The show will be available for live streaming through Ticketmaster Live.