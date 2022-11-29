Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- According to Fightful Select, Roman Reigns was “visibly upset” after Survivor Series 2022 due to an unplanned spot with Kevin Owens in the men’s War Games match. Roman wanted the spot “to go as originally planned.”
- Reigns mentioned that he may have suffered a ruptured eardrum. There was a lot of profanity and he was clearly unhappy with what happened. This might be why Roman did not make his planned appearance at the Survivor Series post-show press conference.
- It doesn’t sound like there was a physical altercation backstage as a result of this situation. There are people in WWE who believe there won’t be any enduring heat coming out of it. Reigns and Owens are expected to remain professional and work together without issue going forward.
- PW Insider indicated that Brian Kendrick was only trying out for a backstage producer role at Survivor Series, and he has not been hired by WWE. Fightful mentioned that he helped produce the Women’s War Games match and Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi.
- F4WOnline heard that Kendrick’s return to WWE was “a surprise to most people, including those at NXT who know him.”
- Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer clarified that William Regal signed a three year contract when he joined AEW earlier this year. As a result, it’s hard to believe that Regal will be leaving AEW to return to WWE any time soon.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...