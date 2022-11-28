Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

WrestlingNews.co claims they have sources telling them Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens is currently planned for Royal Rumble in January.

What’s more, they claim Reigns vs. Zayn is happening at Elimination Chamber in Montreal in February.

On top of all that, they claim it’s also planned that Owens and Sami Zayn will team up in a match against The Usos for the tag team titles at WrestleMania 39.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said there’s been continued talks of doing another WWE Draft after WrestleMania 39.

Fightful Select says Brian Kendrick was listed internally as a Producer for matches at Survivor Series. He hasn’t been seen since he was fired by AEW over controversial remarks made in a 2011 video that surfaced shortly after he was announced for a match there.

WWE is planning a major event on Jan. 18, 2023, in India, says Sportskeeda.

