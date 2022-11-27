CMLL Roundup: Euforia wins Torneo Leyenda Azul, NJPW Fantasticamania luchadores, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

The feature attraction for Friday night (Nov. 25) was the Torneo Leyenda Azul in honor of the Blue Demon legacy. Sixteen luchadores competed in a torneo cibernetico to win the trophy prize. The list of participants included Volcano, Kraneo, Esfinge, Gemelo Diablo I, Gemelo Diablo II, El Sagrado, El Valiente, Rey Bucanero, Yota Tsuji from NJPW, El Mesias (aka Mil Muertes), Niebla Roja, Angel de Oro, Euforia, Ultimo Guerrero, Gran Guerrero, and Atlantis.

After a battle royal to determine teams, the torneo cibernetico nitty-gritty came down to Euforia and Niebla Roja on one side across from Ultimo Guerrero and Angel de Oro on the other side. Ultimo Guerrero and Angel de Oro were both winners in past years of this tournament. Ultimo Guerrero executed a super powerbomb to pin Niebla Roja for elimination. Ultimo Guerrero and Angel de Oro turned on each as partners in this match, and that led to Euforia crushing Ultimo Guerrero with a super powerbomb for elimination.

It all came down to Euforia versus Angel de Oro. Angel de Oro scored lucha libre offense to take control. Euforia rallied by catching a flying crossbody to counter for a beackbreaker. Euforia sent Angel de Oro crashing into the corner. On the bounce back, Euforia rolled a roll-up all the way through into La Tapatía surfboard submission for victory. Euforia was presented the ceremonial trophy and title belt.

#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | #LeyendaAzulCMLL | ¡Orgullo Lagunero! Euforia ha derrotado a Ángel de Oro con La Soberana y se convierte en el ganador de este prestigiado torneo en su edición 2022. pic.twitter.com/CRAxFVXYty — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) November 26, 2022

Enjoy the full highlights from the Torneo Leyenda Azul with each elimination. The introduction honors Blue Demon, who would have been 100 years old today. Blue Panther was the first tournament winner in 2000.

In other news, CMLL announced the luchadores that will be traveling to Japan to wrestle on the NJPW Fantasticamania tour in February. The tecnico side will be represented by Mistico, Volador Jr., Titan, Soberano Jr., Dulce Gardenia, Rey Cometa, Magia Blanca, and El Suicida. The rudo crew will be represented by Ultimo Guerrero, Atlantis Jr., Hechicero, Templario, Barbaro Cavernario, Okumura, and Hijo del Villano III.

