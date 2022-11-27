Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 33 results & Week 34 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Nov. 20-26 — NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over, Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, WWE Survivor Series, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Indeed he did...

The Devil topped the Rankings just ahead of another new AEW champ crowned at Full Gear.

Our Top 10 (which was really 11) last week included five other All Elite talents who were victorious at their PPV. Jack Perry flew off the top of a cage, Darkhausen turned the tide for his friends, fka Paige returned, a Samoan killed Wardlow’s title reign, and the Mad King walked the King’s Road.

WWE was well represented by a reemerging Prizefighter who made the Honorary Uce’s life a little more stressful, a young man no longer shackled by a briefcase, and the woman getting ready to celebrate 400 days with her NXT strap.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 33

1. MJF

2. Jamie Hayter

3. Kevin Owens

4. Austin Theory

5. Jungle Boy

6. Danhausen

7. Saraya

8. Samoa Joe

9. Sami Zayn

10. (tie) Eddie Kingston

10. (tie) Mandy Rose

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where things should get even more interesting in the weeks and months to come...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Nov. 19

1. Jon Moxley - 116

2. Sami Zayn - 89

3. MJF - 68

4. Wardlow - 56

5. CM Punk - 54

6. Dax Harwood - 41.5

7. Gunther - 40

8. Orange Cassidy - 31.5

9. (tie) Will Ospreay - 29

9. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 29

9. (tie) Claudio Castagnoli - 29

9. (tie) Roman Reigns - 29

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.