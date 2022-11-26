Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- According to Fightful Select, Randy Orton recently had fusion surgery on his lower back and is not expected to return to WWE any time soon.
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez shot down speculation that The Elite trolling CM Punk on Dynamite is part of an angle that is leading to Punk’s return. As of right now, there are no plans for Punk to return to AEW television.
- Alvarez claimed that The Elite didn’t plan out spots ahead of time to irritate the fans in Chicago; they were just responding to the booing fans in the moment.
- Logan Paul posted a video on his YouTube channel where his doctor said he suffered a grade three tear of his MCL at WWE Crown Jewel and it will require at least six weeks to fully heal.
- After recent rumors about WWE moving away from PLEs tied to a match type, multiple higher ups at the company told Fightful Select that although it’s not impossible they could ditch the Money in the Bank show next year and put the ladder matches on WrestleMania, it hasn’t been discussed yet.
- After Dante Martin’s injury scare at the Rampage taping in Chicago this week, Anthony Bowens tweeted a photo of The Acclaimed & Top Flight (with a very funny caption) and told a fan that Dante’s “fine, thankfully.”
