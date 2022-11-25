Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, there are “people close to CM Punk” who were “not happy” with the trios match on Dynamite where The Elite trolled Punk in Chicago.
- F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez claims that even though it looked like Bobby Lashley turned heel earlier this month, he is listed in the babyface column on WWE’s internal roster.
- Alvarez shot down the rumor that William Regal is leaving AEW to go back to WWE. Speculation spread about Regal’s future after Jon Moxley told Regal to leave and never come back on Dynamite. Alvarez stated that Regal is “gonna be back” and “this was not him leaving AEW.”
- Meltzer indicated that Thunder Rosa is expected to be back in AEW around February.
- He added that AEW’s mentality is to use an interim title if the champion is expected to be out “a few months.” But if the champion is going to be out six months or longer, they won’t use an interim title.
- Per Fightful Select, Scorpio Sky has been cleared to return to the ring for “quite some time,” but AEW creative has nothing for him.
