New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome. The current lineup of matches includes Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White, Kairi defending the IWGP women’s championship, and more.

But after the company ran three separate nights of Wrestle Kingdom 16 in January 2022, you knew that one night of action wouldn’t be enough for their mega event in 2023.

With that in mind, earlier today the company announced a second night of Wrestle Kingdom 17 will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Yokohama.

Here is the announcement straight from NJPW’s web site:

The Wrestle Kingdom 17 party will not be finished with the Tokyo Dome! After January 8 2022 saw a third night of Wrestle Kingdom sell out the Yokohama Arena, January 21 will see this special festival of an event for the second year. This year, NJPW and Pro-Wrestling NOAH collided on a card full of interpromotional battles. What does this special night have in store for 2023?

The third night of Wrestle Kingdom 16 took place in Yokohama earlier this year and featured cross-promotional matches between NJPW and Pro-Wrestling NOAH. NJPW’s above description of the 2023 Yokohama event teases that another crossover card may be coming.

Could it be NJPW vs. AEW this time?

It’s worth noting that the GREAT MUTA FINAL “BYE-BYE” event is scheduled for the following night (Jan. 22) at the Yokohama Arena and Sting will be there.

Let us know in the comments below your best guess on what NJPW has in store for the second night of Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Jan. 21 in Yokohama.