There’s been increased speculation that Cody Rhodes’ WWE return is imminent after Brandi Rhodes told The Ten Count’s Steve Fall that her husband “looks like the same Cody to me... he looks ready to me, but I’m not a doctor.”

Finn Balor’s improved standing with Triple H in charge of creative is no coincidence, WrestleVotes tells GiveMeSport. Balor was one of the first big names The Game signed, and the two men have always worked well together, so “Hunter sees almost like a reclamation project, but one that he can get behind because of their personal relationship.”

A WWE Superstar was considered for a role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to Fightful Select: “Sources familiar with the situation say that Damian Priest was asked to read for the role of Namor, one of the most heavily featured roles in the film, or one of the other featured members of Talokan.”

Wrestling Observer notes that SmackDown will air on FS1 next Friday (Dec. 2) because the PAC-12 College Football Championship will be on FOX.

WWE trademarked the term “Valhalla”, in reference to the Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan.

Chris Jericho also recently trademarked “Christory”, “This Day in Christory”, and “Seltzer Man”.

