AAW Windy City Classic XVII (Nov. 25, 7:30 pm CT)

Conan Lycan, Joe Alonzo, & Solomon Tupu vs. Heather Reckless, Russ Jones, & SCHAFF Blake Christian vs. Zachary Wentz Hartenbower vs. Mike Bennett (Bourbon Street Fight) Fred Yehi vs. Steve Manders (Dog Collar Chain Match) Gary Jay vs. Gringo Loco vs. Levi Everett vs. “Spyder” Nate Webb vs. Ren Jones vs. Shane Hollister (AAW Heritage Championship #1 Contender’s Ladder Match) Mance Warner vs. Silas Young Ace Perry & Alexander Hammerstone vs. Calvin Tankman & Frontman JAH-C (c) (AAW Tag Team Championship) Christi Jaynes (c) vs. Sierra (AAW Women’s Championship) “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin vs. Jake Something (c) (AAW Heavyweight Championship)

AAW are back with the seventeenth edition of the Windy City Classic and they’re bringing the big guns for it! Tankman steps in to help JAH-C defend the tag titles, a six-way ladder match to determin a challenger for Davey Vega, a beefy fight for the big belt, and more!

Check it out live on Highspots Wrestling Network, folks.

AIW Hell on Earth XVII (Nov. 25, 7:30 pm ET)

Cisco Silver vs. Shaw Mason Austin James vs. Chase Oliver vs. Riley Rose vs. Sam Holloway vs. Tyson Riggs vs. Vik Vice Dominic Garrini vs. Isaiah Broner Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) vs. PME (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) Bitcoin Boiz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) vs. Youthanazia (Josh Prohibition & Matt Cross) Joseline Navarro vs. Masha Slamovich Matt Cardona vs. Wes Barkley 9 to 5 (Jack Verville & Louis Lyndon) vs. Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) (c) (AIW Tag Team Championship) Derek Dillinger (c) vs. Kaplan vs. Matthew Justice (AIW Intense Championship) Erick Stevens vs. Joshua Bishop (c) (AIW Absolute Championship)

AIW have their own Black Friday tradition and wow this card is full to bursting! Legends fight boiz, Garrini and Broner are gonna beat the hell out of each other, six-way mayhem and more!

Check it out live on FITE+, folks.

Beyond Mother Lode (Nov. 27, 7 pm ET)

Andy Brown vs. Brooke Valentine Aaron Rourke vs. Ryan Clancy Brad Hollister vs. Love, Doug Ray Jaz vs. Tyree Taylor Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) vs. To Infinity and Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) Above the Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai) & Dezmond Cole vs. Miracle Ones (Dustin Waller, Kylon King, & Ichiban) BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Little Mean Kathleen & Teddy Goodz Kings of the District (Eel O’Neal & Jordan Blade) vs. Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) (T4 Summit First Round Match) Channing Thomas vs. Matt Tremont AKIRA vs. B3CCA Alec Price vs. Ortiz Masha Slamovich vs. Willow Nightingale

Last but not least, Beyond are back and they’ve struck a vein! We got a T4 Summit match, we got AEW stars in the house, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Joe Coffey vs. Rhyno

Starting off we’ve got some big lad action from Scotland’s Insane Championship Wrestling, check it out!

Masha Slamovich vs. Trish Adora

Next up we’ve got some fresh action from Beyond, enjoy!

Aaron Rourke & Ava Everett vs. Delmi Exo & Travis Huckabee

Last but not least, we’ve got some sprinty fresh mixed-gender action from Limitless for y’all!

