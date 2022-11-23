Thunder Rosa forced to relinquish AEW women’s championship

This felt inevitable.

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, emanating from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, Renee Paquette made an announcement regarding the status of the women’s championship. Thunder Rosa and AEW have come to agreement for her to relinquish the AEW women’s championship given an uncertain injury status.

Jamie Hayter, who won the AEW interim women’s championship from Toni Storm at Full Gear last Saturday, is now your undisputed AEW women’s champion.

This feels a long time coming with vagueness surrounding Rosa’s status from the start. In fact, if they didn’t just play the interim card with CM Punk when he got injured around the same time, it’s possible they wouldn’t have with Thunder. (This is just speculation on my part.)

This officially end a reign for Rosa that started with excitement when she ended the long run of Britt Baker but was eventually marred by rumors of backstage heat/turmoil in the locker room. It was only a week ago that Storm made comments that called for this, though perhaps in kayfabe.

Hopefully Thunder Rosa continues to heal up so she can return to doing what she loves. In the meantime, all hail the undisputed champ Jamie Hayter.

You can find all the results from tonight’s Dynamite at our live blog here.