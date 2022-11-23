Cain Velasquez’s opponent revealed for return to AAA

News broke Tuesday that Cain Velasquez would be allowed by the California court to travel to Tempe, Arizona to compete for AAA as a luchador. Velasquez is on release from charges of attempted murder. AAA reshaped their card to reveal Velasquez’s opponent.

AAA is returning to the USA on December 3. The updated lineup includes:

Pentagon Jr. & Hijo del Vikingo vs. Daga & Flip Gordon

Cain Velasquez, Pagano, & Blue Demon Jr. vs. Taurus, Sam Adonis, & Gringo Loco

Mr. Iguana, Arez, & Komander vs. Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero

Lady Shani & Sexy Star II vs. Maravilla & Chik Tormenta

Mascarita Sagrada, Willie Mack, & Dave The Clown vs. Demus, Latigo, & surprise luchador

The shift was made at the top of the card. The previous main event was trios action for Blue Demon Jr., Pentagon Jr., & Pagano against Sam Adonis, Gringo Loco, & Flip Gordon with the semi-main as Taurus versus Hijo del Vikingo versus Daga in three-way fisticuffs.

This will be Velasquez’s fourth bout in a AAA ring. The previous three were all trios matches, and Taurus participated in all three as an opponent for Velasquez. Taurus is aces at making opponents look like stars. Adonis and Gringo Loco are similar in that regard as good hands for these situations to guide the less experienced feature attraction. Adonis will be able to work the crowd into a heated frenzy hoping to see Velasquez kick his ass. Gringo Loco is adept as a base for any lucha libre moves Velasquez attempts.

AAA has not announced any plans for live streaming of this event. It will likely be filmed for future TV episodes, which will be released later on YouTube.

Velasquez made his lucha libre debut for AAA in 2019 at Triplemania XXVII. Check out his flashy skills in the video below.

Does the new lineup for Cain Velasquez’s return to AAA have your interest?