PW Insider says Becky Lynch is, in fact, slated to be at Survivor Series this weekend and the belief remains that she will be the fifth member of Team Bianca Belair.

They also say they’ve heard nothing about Naomi, Sasha Banks, or Charlotte Flair related to Survivor Series. Michelle McCool, Undertaker, and Maryse are all expected to be there this weekend backstage.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said that despite his heel promo on Raw this week, Seth Rollins is listed as a babyface on WWE’s internal roster.

On NBC’s Today show, Montez Ford said he “should be back pretty soon” from the calf injury that has kept him sidelined since September.

A&E has been working on WWE Biography episodes that will debut in January 2023, per PW Insider. Among them: Iron Sheik, Kane, Randy Orton, Paige, Dusty Rhodes, Ricky Steamboat, and Jesse Ventura.

