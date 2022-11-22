Cain Velasquez gets permission to work AAA show while out on bail

Mixed martial arts legend, one-time WWE Superstar, and recurring AAA luchador Cain Velasquez spent more than eight months in jail after being charged with attempted murder on Feb. 28 for shooting at a car carrying a man accused of molesting a young relative of Velasquez’s, wounding the man’s stepfather in the process.

Earlier this month, a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge released Valesquez on a $1 million bond. The former UFC heavyweight champion also agreed to GPS monitoring and compliance with conditions such as not being possession of any weapons, mandatory Traumatic Brain Injury/CTE outpatient treatment, counseling, and a protective order for the target of his February attack, which was carried out in the middle of the day on busy public streets near a charter school.

Velasquez’s team also requested he be allowed to work an AAA show in Tempe, Arizona on Dec. 3. The District Attorney’s office objected, but Judge Arthur Bocanegra ruled Velasquez work the event. He’ll be allowed to remove his GPS monitoring device for the duration of the trip (Dec. 1 - 4), but pay the cost of a police officer who will accompany him to Tempe — the home of Velasquez’s alma mater Arizona State University, for which he was an All-American collegiate wrestler.

The line-up for next Saturday in Mullet Arena doesn’t currently include Velasquez, who hasn’t wrestled for AAA since last December.

¿Listos en Arizona para ser parte de #LuchaLibreAAA?



️ 3 de diciembre | MULLET ARENA.



️ https://t.co/7IVSm13CNT#30AniversarioAAA pic.twitter.com/1Y9IYzo9Zv — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 20, 2022

The card’s headline matches feature a USA vs. Mexico theme, which presents a few ways AAA could use the 40 year old Mexican-American. It’s also possible they add or reconfigure one of the multi-man matches on the undercard, which was how he was used in his 2019 debut for the company.