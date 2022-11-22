Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Because a hint of what appears to be blue hair can be seen in WWE’s graphic for the mystery member of Bianca Belair’s WarGames team, there’s been speculation (amplified by GiveMeSport’s Louis Dangoor and others) Sasha Banks will make her return at Survivor Series this Saturday in Boston.

Meanwhile, Fightful Select says Becky Lynch is expected back soon. The site reminds us that plans change, but “Lynch was discussed and planned as the fifth partner in the Survivor Series WarGames match that has been speculated for quite some time.”

Another social media post got fans talking yesterday when Andrade El Ídolo posted an Instagram with the caption, “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye” in English and Spanish. While there’s obviously been some interpreting that to mean he’s done with AEW, others point out that the black mask he uses during entrances was in all the pictures and think he may just be referring to that/working the internet.

WWE has given a verbal commitment to Nashville that the city will host 2027’s WrestleMania 43 as long as a proposed enclosed stadium is built in time, per The Tennessean. The newspaper’s report claims ‘Mania was part of the pitch to the Metropolitan Council of Nashville & Davidson County for the $2.1 billion venue that will be the home field of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

WWE issued a statement in response to the report praising Nashville and saying it looks forward to “hosting many events in partnership with the great city of Nashville at the proposed enclosed stadium.”

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer now says The Elite will use Kansas’ “Carry On Wayward Son” as their entrance music, but only for trios and not Kenny Omega singles or Young Bucks tag matches.

