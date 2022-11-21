WWE announces Royal Rumble 2023 already has the largest gate in the event’s history

During WWE’s conference call with investors earlier this month, co-CEO Nick Khan mentioned that the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event in San Antonio was approaching a five million dollar gate.

Today (Nov. 21), the company’s announced the event passed that mark, meaning that with more than two months to go until the show, its already set a new record for the most ticket revenue in the event’s history:

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 — slated for Saturday, January 28 — has broken the company’s record for the largest gate in the event’s 36-year history. Over the weekend, Royal Rumble surpassed the $5M mark and previous record holder from 2017 — the last time the event was held at San Antonio’s AlamoDome. This carries a 2022 trend into 2023 where WWE set gate records for many of its events, including WrestleMania, Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel.

As of Nov. 18, WrestleTix reported WWE had distributed tickets for 30,361 of the 33,874 seats available with the Alamodome’s current configuration for Royal Rumble (the 2017 show in the same building boasted attendance of more than 50K). It’s possible more were sold over the weekend, but at last week’s number a $5 million gate would mean the average ticket price is more than $160.

Other than the titular matches, nothing’s been announced for the Jan. 28 show. But the Rumbles sell themselves.

Not too shabby, eh?