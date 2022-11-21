Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said there’s at least some belief The Elite’s usage of Carry on Wayward Son as a theme, specifically the lyrics, was a shot at CM Punk. He later said they had already decided to use the theme before that whole situation happened.

Meltzer also says there were “several of the most influential wrestlers” who had an idea for a finish for the MJF title win over Jon Moxley but Tony Khan really wanted to keep the idea he had, which was what they went with.

Members of the House of Black, Malakai and Buddy Matthews, were in Newark for Full Gear, according to Fightful Select.

He never appeared on the show or was hinted at but Fightful also says Marko Stunt was in town for Full Gear this past weekend. No word on if anything may come of it.

The Von Erichs biopic The Iron Claw that MJF is involved in will be set during the 1980s and likely include someone playing Ric Flair, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.