CMLL Roundup: Mil Máscaras special honor from Japan, Vincent grudge match, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

Mil Máscaras received a special honor from Japan. The Japanese ambassador, Noriteru Fukushima, presented the Order of the Rising Sun to the lucha libre legend. The award is earned through distinguished service in a specialized field. Lucha libre has united the two countries through a sporting exchange. Mil Máscaras first competed in Japan in 1971 and continued to make frequent visits throughout his career. Mil Máscaras is the third Mexican to receive such an honor. Journalist Genaro Estrada and lawyer Aarón Sáenz were previous recipients.

El Embajador del Japón en México -Sr. Noriteru Fukushima- entrega a Mil Máscaras la Condecoración con la Orden del Sol Naciente, Rayos Oro y Plata por parte del Gobierno del Japón ante la presencia del Director General de PROMECOR, Sr. Salvador Lutteroth#ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/kkAjuSGzmS — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) November 19, 2022

Vincent, veteran of ROH and Impact, continued his mini feud with Soberano Jr. for a grudge match in a feature attraction on Friday night (Nov. 18). Vincent recognized the adulation heaped upon Soberano Jr., so he decided to target the luchador in an effort to make a name for himself in CMLL. Vincent started strong by catching a springboard attack to counter for a powerbomb on stage. He took the first fall via sliced bread. In the second fall, Vincent made a mockery of lucha libre’s masked lore by pulling off Soberano Jr.’s mask. That resulted in a disqualification to even the score. Soberano Jr. found his groove in the third fall for a competitive battle. Finishers were exchanged with kick-outs. In the end, Soberano Jr. scooped Vincent for a piledriver to win.

#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | La Arena México estalla en celebración con la victoria contundente de Soberano Jr. ante Vincent. #3aCaída pic.twitter.com/GuS6rnvvD2 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) November 19, 2022

Enjoy highlights of the duel.

Next on the agenda for CMLL is the Torneo Leyenda Azul on Friday, November 25. Sixteen luchadores will compete for the special honor paying respect to Blue Demon.

The list of participants includes Volcano, Gran Guerrero, El Sagrado, Rey Bucanero, Ultimo Guerrero, Euforia, Angel de Oro, Niebla Roja, Gemelo Diablo I, Gemelo Diablo II, Kraneo, Yota Tsuji from NJPW, El Mesias (aka Mil Muertes), Atlantis, Esfinge, and El Valiente.

Rey Bucanero, Atlantis, Ultimo Guerrero, and Angel de Oro are previous Leyenda Azul winners in the torneo cibernetico format for this year’s field. The show is available for live streaming through Ticketmaster Live.

Lucha! Lucha! Lucha!