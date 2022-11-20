New Japan crowns their first Women’s champ at Historic X-Over with Stardom

The NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over event that happened today (Nov. 20) in Tokyo earned the “Historic” part of its name in a few ways. It was the first time the two Bushiroad promotions have co-produced an entire show, it was billed as The Great Muta’s last New Japan appearance, and it featured the finals of the tournament to crown the first-ever IWGP Women’s champion.

In that final, KAIRI (who was known as Kairi Sane during her almost five year WWE run) emerged from the International bracket. Mayu Iwatani emerged from the Japanese bracket, setting up a showdown between two old rivals who’ve held pretty much every title the joshi promotion has.

Mayu, who’s also held ROH’s Women’s title, controlled the early going and was able to work over the former NXT Women’s champion’s arm in the process. It made it difficult for KAIRI to utilize her submission finisher, but that just fired her up to fly from the ring post and press the action on the floor. Iwatani survived that, setting up a finishing sequence of nearfalls that saw KAIRI kick out of multiple Dragon Duplexes and Mayu kick out of several elbow drops.

Finally, the Pirate Princess delivered a flying elbow her opponent couldn’t kick out of, and KAIRI captured the new title.

In an emotional show-closing program, she issued a challenge for her first defense at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Tam Nakano accepted, and that’s one of two big matches that was announced here for Jan. 4 in the Tokyo Dome.

KAIRI made history at Ariake Arena tonight, but will have to meet Tam Nakano first on her championship voyage at Wrestle Kingdom 17!



— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 20, 2022

Here’s a full rundown of the results from Historic X-Over:

• Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Gabriel Kidd & Kevin Knight def. Oskar Leube, Yuto Nakashima, Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita • MIRAI def. Ami Sourei, Saya Iida, Natsuko Tora, Hanan, Hina, Rina, Hazuki, Koguma, Momo Kohgo, Waka Tsukiyama, Saki Kashima, Ruaka, Miyu Amasaki, and Super Strong Stardom Machine in a STARDOM Ranbo • CHAOS (Lio Rush, YOH, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) def. House of Torture (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo) • Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani, AZM & Lady C) def. Donna del Mondo (Thekla, Himeka & Mai Sakurai) • Giulia & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Syuri & Tom Lawlor • Tam Nakano, Natsupoi, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe, El Desperado & DOUKI • Utami Hayashishita & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Maika & Hirooki Goto • United Empire (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, TJP, Francesco Akira & Gideon Grey) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) • Kazuchika Okada, The Great Muta & Toru Yano def. United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) • Will Ospreay def. Shota Umino to retain the IWGP United States championship • KAIRI def. Mayu Iwatani to become the inaugural IWGP Women’s champ

On to the Tokyo Dome!