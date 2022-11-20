Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay set for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Not long after The Elite were defeated by Death Triangle in their quest to win back the trios titles at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV), it was revealed that was just the first match in a Best-of-7 series and they may still be in line to win the titles by the end of the year, or perhaps early next year (if it goes that far).

Later on into Sunday, we got more word on what Kenny Omega will for sure be doing early in the new year — wrestling Will Ospreay for the IWGP US championship at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on Jan. 4 at the Tokyo Dome.

Indeed, Omega made an appearance during the NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over event via video to challenge Ospreay, who immediately accepted:

This will be Omega’s first match in New Japan since 2019.

The updated Wrestle Kingdom 17 lineup: