Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 32 results & Week 33 vote

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Nov. 13-19 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, AEW’s Full Gear PPV, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Acknowledged.

He’s not as Uce-y as his twin, but the younger-by-nine-minutes Uso racked up a few more points in the poll and finished just in front of his brother as we honored them both for beating The New Day and breaking their rivals’ record.

Another big week for women’s wrestling, with almost half the Top Ten going to the ladies. The Anti-Diva led the way with her announcement she’s officially cleared, and was followed by the new #1 contender for the SmackDown belt, a returning HBIC, the (former almost super) hero who trashed the 24/7 title, and the dominant Knockouts champ.

One former ROH World champ signed with TK, another won a two-out-of-three falls match with one eye, and a third turned on the TNT champ.

The All Mighty just likes to hurt people, and we just like to see it.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 31

1. Jey Uso

2. Jimmy Uso

3. Saraya

4. Bandido

5. Shotzi

6. Bryan Danielson

7. Bobby Lashley

8. Mia Yim

9. Nikki Cross

10. (tie) Jordynne Grace

10. (tie) Samoa Joe

Where there’s not much going on, but I do have to apologize for failing to recognize our Tribal Chief for cracking the Top Ten last week. I’d gotten so used to cutting and pasting the same trio tied for ninth I missed it had become a quartet...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Nov. 12

1. Jon Moxley - 116

2. Sami Zayn - 87

3. MJF - 58

4. Wardlow - 56

5. CM Punk - 54

6. Dax Harwood - 41.5

7. Gunther - 40

8. Orange Cassidy - 31.5

9. (tie) Will Ospreay - 29

9. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 29

9. (tie) Claudio Castagnoli - 29

9. (tie) Roman Reigns - 29

