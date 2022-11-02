AAA issues injury updates on Hijo del Vikingo and Laredo Kid

It has been a rough time to be a luchador lately. Top stars Hijo del Vikingo and Laredo Kid both suffered injuries recently. AAA posted updates on their status.

Mega champion Hijo del Vikingo suffered a dislocated elbow in the ring during a house show in Tlaxcala this past Monday (Oct. 31). AAA released a statement that Vikingo will be out of action for three weeks.

Vikingo posted an image with his cast and a video of the injury. Click through the Instagram post to see the clip. Vikingo executed a back flip handstand and pain kicked in on the landing.

As of today, AAA is full steam ahead on plans for Vikingo to defend the Megacampeonato against Bandido at the Night of Champions show on December 28.

Last week, Laredo Kid suffered emergency surgery after the Campeonato Showcenter event in Monterrey. The culprit was a perforation of the small intestine. AAA delivered a positive update that Laredo’s condition has improved notably and he has been discharged from the hospital. Laredo will continue with treatment and rehabilitation.

The man himself posted a video message on Instagram. Laredo explained that the emergency accident was one of the most difficult battles of his life. After fighting for nine days in the hospital, he is back home with his family. Laredo thanked those standing by his side for support. There is still a lot ahead for recovery, but he will be back in the ring.

Well wishes for healthy recoveries to Hijo del Vikingo and Laredo Kid.