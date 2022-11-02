Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Nick Hausman said he’s spoken to people close to CM Punk who say he’s never going to wrestle again now that his stint in AEW is up.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Twitter that WWE is monitoring the situation in Saudi Arabia —the Wall Street Journal reported Saudi Arabia has warned the U.S. of “an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom” — and the plan right now is for Crown Jewel to move forward as scheduled but that could obviously change in a hurry.

Sasha Banks name hasn’t come up in creative talks within WWE, claims Ringside News.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said that Bodhi Hayward was “apparently a handful” and there’s more to the story to his release but he couldn’t go into details on it from there.

Fightful Select says there was a Halloween Party segment prepared for Raw this week that obviously didn’t end up happening.

Raquel Rodriguez teamed with AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio against The Judgment Day at recent house shows, leading to speculation she could be called in by The O.C. to deal with the Rhea Ripley problem.

