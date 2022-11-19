Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Regarding Adam Cole, Dave Meltzer writes in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “a number of people have brought up being very concerned for him” since he hasn’t wrestled and only appeared once for AEW after suffering a concussion in his match at June’s Forbidden Door PPV.
- The Observer confirmed reports WWE reached out to Steve Austin about a match at WrestleMania 39, but things are said to still be “in the discussion phase”. Any specifics about pitches or possible opponents are being kept secret.
- Roman Reigns is not included in WWE’s latest advertising for Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, leading to speculation that he won’t be booked for the event.
- Chelsea Green’s return to WWE is being talked about within the company as a done deal, according to Meltzer. It’s unknown if Green’s “put pen to paper” on a contract yet, however.
- Per Fightful Select, the city of Detroit is a front-runner to host WWE SummerSlam 2023.
