Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Dave Meltzer is now saying Kevin Owens was confirmed to be in the main event of Survivor Series in the War Games match before suffering his knee injury. He did hear he would get checked out for the injury on Monday of this week and he’s rehabbing at the Performance Center.

Meanwhile, Fightful Select says despite the injury Owens is still traveling with WWE, though it’s hard to tell what that means for his status at the show.

On top of all that, PW Insider says he’s scheduled for Friday Night SmackDown both this week and next.

Recent social media activity has led to heavy speculation Charlotte Flair will be back very soon.

According to the Wrestling Observer, JONAH has a contract offer from WWE and now has a decision to make between going back and staying with New Japan.

