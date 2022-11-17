MLW Roundup: NZO no fear of Jacob Fatu, Scarlett Bordeaux debut, more!

MLW programming is back in the swing of things.

Battle Riot IV kicked off the return of fresh content on Pro Wrestling TV.

Jacob Fatu emerged victorious from the 40-wrestler rumble to earn a world title shot.

Next was the season premiere of Fusion with NZO fighting Fatu in the main event. NZO spit rhymes insulting Fatu.

NZO’s confidence was overflowing, and it turns out for good reason. Real1 had a plan in place to attack Fatu with a lead pipe on stage right before the bout. NZO then had the audacity to taunt Fatu. If Fatu isn’t soft, then he’ll fight NZO in the ring like a man. That served to fire up the Samoan Werewolf despite experiencing pain from his damaged knee. Ring the bell!

NZO went to work focusing on the knee in the quick bout. When NZO got cocky for high-flying, Fatu dropkicked him out of the air. Sensing a rally in the works, NZO resorted to a low blow kick to stifle that momentum. The referee called for a disqualification, so NZO kicked him in the nuts too. Fatu wouldn’t go down like that. The two competitors tussled on the mat until officials broke it up. Fatu climbed the corner for a flying splash onto bodies below, but NZO escaped to close the show.

Scarlett Bordeaux made her MLW in-ring debut with a dominating victory over Clara Carreras. The Smokeshow closed with a DDT and a belly-to-back piledriver. This was filmed in June, so Scarlett was appearing as a free agent at the time.

In other action, Myron Reed retained the MLW World Middleweight Championship in a four-way against Lince Dorado, La Estrella from DragonGate, and Arez. The pace was non-stop quickness with high-flying hits and creative submission sequences. Reed prevailed in the end with a springboard cutter to pin Estrella. KC Navarro defeated Mini Abismo Negro via sliced bread variation.

On the story tip, featherweight champion Taya Valkyrie was assaulted by Brittany Blake. Mance Warner wants to lay clobbering lariats on Mads Krugger. Fatu and Microman bonded backstage as Fatu beat up Cesar Duran’s goons. Richard Holliday talked his way into another world title shot for Falls Count Anywhere against Alexander Hammerstone. Duran also broke into song during that scene.

That was a fun season premiere of Fusion. MLW showcased the wacky personalities, wild hijinx, and variety of wrestling styles that makes their product a blast. The middleweight title bout was good to get a wrestling fix. Even though the main event was short, it did well to build for something bigger between Fatu and NZO.

The Fusion train continues full-steam ahead with a new episode airing Thursday night (Nov. 17) streaming on Pro Wrestling TV. Alex Kane will defend the MLW National Openweight Championship against Davey Richards in the main event.

The Samoan SWAT Team duo of Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i take on Los Maximos in a tag team contest. Killer Kross will be in singles action against Matt Cross. Got to love Lucha Underground talent crossing paths again, even if they are now different characters than the White Rabbit and Son of Havoc.

Killer Kross vs King Cross



Tonight! ⏳️



8pm ET, on a brand new episode of @MLW FUSION streaming, for free, on @ProWTV #WrestlingIsForever pic.twitter.com/hZwbw9KPeV — matt cross /// (@MDoggMattCross) November 17, 2022

On the news side, MLW debuted a weekly program called MLW Insider. Alicia Atout hosted to break news and interviewed MLW CEO Court Bauer.

Interesting tidbits include the Billington Bulldogs signing with MLW, the possibility of live monthly specials, the goal to deliver free supercards in 2023, and action figures coming soon.

MLW’s next event will be Blood & Thunder on January 7 in Philadelphia. One new debut will be the arrival of Billie Starkz.

BILLIE STARKZ makes her MLW debut Saturday night January 7 in Philly! Grab tix at https://t.co/0qvY4rc4CT. pic.twitter.com/xOKbher75P — MLW (@MLW) November 15, 2022

The press release hypes Starkz as:

A standout star on the midwest independent circuit, Starkz is already 4-year veteran of the squared circle, having debuted in her mid teens. With a tour of Japan on the horizon, Starkz’s momentum will be at an all-time high as the Louisville native enters the women’s featherweight division. “I’ve known many luchadores named Jesus but never one nicknamed ‘Space Jesus’,” said MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran. “I have planned a very special debut match for Billie… For now let’s just say she will have a gloriously violent opportunity to impress my renegades.”

We’ll close with a video package and award honoring wrestling superfan Vladimir Abouzeide.