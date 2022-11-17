Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

There are people in WWE who “absolutely do not want” CM Punk back in the company, according to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer. But those people aren’t on the creative team and may not have much say in the decision.

Triple H is a fan of Matt Cardona and loves the former Zack Ryder’s passion for the wrestling business, WrestleVotes tells GiveMeSport. WWE is still interested in bringing Cardona’s wife Chelsea Green back. It’s unknown if the company’s made an offer to either, but the Twitter account believes WWE may make the Cardonas a “two-for-one offer.”

WWE sources tell Fightful Select they don’t hear much from Vince McMahon since his resignation.

Vice’s documentary on the former WWE Chairman & CEO, The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon, will air Tues., Dec. 13 at 9pm ET, per Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez.

Andrade El Idolo wore a hospital gown and appeared to be at a medical facility in a Facebook video where he announced he wouldn’t be making his scheduled date on an indie lucha show this Sunday. The sidelined AEW star didn’t go into specifics, just saying he had to deal with a minor issue and would provide more information later.

