Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

Freelance Black Halo (Nov. 18, 8 pm CT)

Team Knicks (Dan “the Dad” Adams, Matt Knicks, Sabin Gauge, & Xavier Sky) vs. Team Outlaw (Darius Latrell, Koda Hernandez, Kody Lane, & Trevor Outlaw) (Elimination Match) Blair Onyx vs. Guerrera de Brisenas vs. Kayla Kassidy vs. Laynie Luck vs. Queen Aminata (Scramble Match) Carlos Romo vs. Kylie Rae Bryan Keith (c) vs. GPA (Freelance Legacy Championship) Colt Cabana vs. Robert Anthony (c) (Freelance World Championship)

Freelance Wrestling are back and no less than Chicago legend Colt Cabana is challenging Robert Anthony for their world title!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

B!P Mercy Me (Nov. 19, 3 pm ET)

Dante Drago, Lucas Chase, & Mike Anthony vs. Erick Redbeard, Jeremy Leary, & Perry Von Vicious Gabby Ortiz vs. Kennedi Copeland Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) vs. the Haven (Jay Onyx & Shawn Knyte) Andy Brown vs. Travis Huckabee (B!P Bedlam Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Anthony Greene vs. TJ Crawford CPA vs. VSK (c) (B!P Bedlam Championship) 35mm Magic (Angelo Carter & JGeorge) vs. Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. MSP (Aiden Aggro & DangerKid) (T4 Summit First Round Match)

Blitzkrieg! Pro keeps the T4 Summit to crown IWTV tag team champs rolling with a veritable dream match and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

FU They Call Me Boombotz (Nov. 19, 7 pm CT)

GPA & Laynie Luck vs. Philly-Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. To Infinity and Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) (T4 Summit First Round Match) Carlos Romo vs. Storm Grayson (c) (FU Independent Championship) Bryan Keith vs. Calvin Tankman (c) (FU Championship)

And the T4 Summit action rolls on with Freelance Underground’s card!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

WCP / PWR King of Indies 2022 (Nov. 19, 7 pm PT)

Dragon Lee vs. Titus Alexander (2022 King of Indies First Round Match) Jacob Fatu vs. La Estrella (2022 King of Indies First Round Match) Dralistico vs. Viento (2022 King of Indies First Round Match) Kevin Blackwood vs. SB KENTo (2022 King of Indies First Round Match) JR Kratos vs. Katsuhiko Nakajima Misterioso vs. Naomichi Marufuji vs. Vinnie Massaro (c) vs. Xtreme Tiger (PWR Openweight Championship) 2022 King of Indies Semifinals & Finals

King of Indies is the west coast’s off-and-on but entirely venerable tournament of tournaments and it’s back thanks to West Coast Pro and Pro Wrestling Revolution, and full of international stars from Mexico and Japan!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GCW Aura (Nov. 20, 4 pm ET)

Blake Christian vs. Leon Slater vs. Ninja Mack vs. Tony Deppen Alec Price vs. Nick Wayne Dark Sheik, John Wayne Murdoch, & Sawyer Wreck vs. Second Gear Crew (EFFY, Mance Warner, & Matthew Justice) Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) (GCW Tag Team Championship) Maki Itoh vs. Masha Slamovich Matt Cardona vs. Jordan Oliver Jonathan Gresham vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Last but not least, GCW are back up in Rhode Island with a whole bucket of good friendly violent fun for y’all!

Check it out live on FITE+, folks.

Free matches here!

Brian Milonas vs. Max the Impaler

Oh Beyond got us a war right here!

AR Fox vs. Samuray Del Sol

A blast from the past from CZW here in honor of AR Fox making his way to Dynamite this week, enjoy!

AAW ALIVE 11/14/2022

And why not finish this week with a full episode of AAW ALIVE, folks?

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.