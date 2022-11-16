Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

PW Insider brings word that Soulnado Inc., a company created in August, filed trademarks for the following: Mercedes Mone’, Mone’ talks, Bank Mone’, and Statement Maker. In addition, they say Michael Dockins, an attorney who handles trademark filings for some folks in pro wrestling, was the man who filed them. Sasha Banks cryptically tweeted “thank you” last night.

Insider also notes Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama just yesterday. They weren’t able to confirm if his wife, Kim, posting a photo of Orton in a hospital gown late in the evening was related at all.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said there were big plans for Kevin Owens before his injury and he believes he was scheduled for the War Games match. That’s obviously going to have to change now.

Meltzer also said Candice LeRae was earmarked for a spot on the babyface team for War Games at Survivor Series but he’s guessing she must be injured because she still hasn’t been announced for it.

According to Fightful Select, several wrestlers brought back to SmackDown recently were given three year deals. They note Hit Row signed matching deals that all expire at the same time.

Inside the Ropes says World of Sport Wrestling in the UK is looking at a relaunch, with discussions having already taken place with the likes of Nick Aldis and Mickie James.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below.