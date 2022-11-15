Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

After Nov. 5’s rumor Steve Austin would listen to proposals for another return to the ring, Fightful Select reports that Triple H & team have “actually made an offer for Austin to do another match.”

Sources told Fightful they think the pitch was for WrestleMania 39, but didn’t confirm that or who Stone Cold might wrestle. Another source told the site Austin and the company “were far apart on terms.”

Before his exit, WrestleVotes tells GiveMeSport Vince McMahon had soured on GUNTHER and “like legitimately wanted to bury him” and send him back to NXT. GUNTHER is safe now, however. The Twitter account says Triple H is a big GUNTHER fan and plans to use him prominently for the next decade-plus.

PW Insider’s heard praise for Drew McIntyre from people within WWE for his hard work & commitment, as evidenced by his squeezing in a trip to India for the company after working European house shows and Crown Jewel while sick with the flu.

AEW’s Abadon suffered what was believed to be a broken collarbone wrestling for an indie in Staten Island over the weekend, Insider reports. Abadon landed wrong after delivering a hurricanrana to her opponent, the match was stopped immediately, and she was taken to the hospital.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.