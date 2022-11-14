The Usos acknowledge themselves

We knew if was going to happen once they successfully defended their WWE Tag Team championship against The New Day last Friday (Nov. 11). By beating their legendary rivals on SmackDown, The Usos would become the longest reigning Tag titleholders in company history.

Their Tribal Chief went ahead and acknowledged them on the spot...

... but Jimmy & Jey still had to wait and cross off a couple more boxes on their calendars to put it in the record books, though. Now that we’ve reached Nov. 14, The Usos run is at 484 days and counting. They have officially surpassed Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods for the longest Tag Team championship run in company history (no offense to Mark Coffey & Wolfgang, but we’re not counting your pandemic lockdown-extended NXT UK Tag title run... and Solo Sikoa’s older brothers will likely pass them in a couple weeks anyway).

They the ones ☝️☝️@WWEUsos are officially the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history pic.twitter.com/Z1kKsc6Kym — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 14, 2022

With that, the twins went ahead and gave themselves a shout out.

We’ll have to have to wait for an updating of these rankings before pronouncing them the best team in WWE history. But no one’s arguing that they’re not, in fact, The Ones.