On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said there was a miscommunication between Liv Morgan and the others in the Six-Pack Challenge that led to the barricade jump to the table spot look bad. There was apparently a change in the plan that she didn’t know about.

PW Insider heard Tommaso Ciampa won’t return from his latest injury until next year.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says NXT’s Tiffany Stratton should be back on TV “in a few weeks.” She’s reportedly been out with a head injury.

WON on Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at Crown Jewel: “An unsung hero of the match was Drew Gulak. WWE sent Paul a ring to Puerto Rico to train with and sent Gulak to be his personal coach. He did come to the Performance Center and train some with Shawn Michaels, with them shooting footage of that and pushing that aspect, the bulk of the training was by Gulak.”

FTR will be working New Japan Wrestle Kingdom 17, Dave Meltzer has learned. He thinks other AEW talents will work the show, but can’t confirm that. Scheduling is an issue as the Tokyo Dome show is always held on Jan. 4, which in 2023 falls on a Wednesday.

According to Fightful Select, Lady Frost was released by Impact Wrestling last month. She’d requested her release back in June.

