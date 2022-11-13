Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 31 results & Week 32 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

In an interview with Verge UK (not to be confused with our fellow Vox site The Verge, whose coverage of the Elon-ification of Twitter has been amazing. But I digress...) prior to main eventing Crown Jewel, Logan Paul said:

“If the WWE fans don’t already respect me, after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th, you will be forced to respect me. You might not like me. I might not be your favorite wrestler, but you will have to respect what I can do in that ring, and that’s my goal. I could give two ***** who likes me or not, but you will always acknowledge that when I get in that ring, you are going to be entertained. That’s my goal.”

Mission accomplished.

God, that’s an awesome shot of last week’s first and second place finishers LARPing Dragon Ball Z in Saudi Arabia.

He didn’t do much, but the Honorary Uce knows how to maximize his minutes.

The Wrestler worked his first AEW match, and that he’s working any matches is pretty amazing. Collaborating on the All-Atlantic champ’s latest banger was just icing on the cake.

Boom Boom made a statement, in more ways than one.

Sometimes even the folks who are sick of seeing The EST win have to recognize the skills. She and the Ring General both made the Top Ten with successful title defenses.

The AEW World champ got a few points for singlehandedly fighting The Firm, and Dr. Britt Baker’s heater picked up one for standing tall over the woman who’s title she hopes to take at Full Gear.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 30

1. Logan Paul

2. Roman Reigns

3. Sami Zayn

4. Katsuyori Shibata

5. Orange Cassidy

6. Colt Cabana

7. Bianca Belair

8. GUNTHER

9. Jon Moxley

10. Jamie Hayter

Where someone’s Beach Broken their way into the Top Ten, and the race for the Cup continues to tighten...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Nov. 5

1. Jon Moxley - 116

2. Sami Zayn - 87

3. MJF - 58

4. Wardlow - 56

5. CM Punk - 54

6. Dax Harwood - 41.5

7. Gunther - 40

8. Orange Cassidy - 31.5

9. (tie) Will Ospreay - 29

9. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 29

9. (tie) Claudio Castagnoli - 29

