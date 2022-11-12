AAA is closing the year in honor of their 30th anniversary with a Night of Champions event in Acapulco on December 28.

The top half of the card had been previously announced with matches involving Hijo del Vikingo, Bandido, FTR, Dragon Lee, Dralistico, and Vampiro. AAA filled out the rest of the lineup on Saturday night with a mixed tag title defense from Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo, Willie Mack with a chance at gold, and more.

The AAA Night of Champions card includes:

The main event is going to be a barn burner. Hijo del Vikino and Bandido are two of the best luchadores in the business today.

FTR will defend the AAA tag titles in a rematch with Los Hermanos Lee. Dragon Lee and Dralistico earned the shot as #1 contenders. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have surpassed the year-mark as champions at 391 days and counting. They were kind enough to send a message to AAA fans. FTR appears to be more aligned with their current good nature in AEW rather than the rooting tooting rudo foreigners last time they visited Mexico. They spoke with respect for the gold and their opponents.

Willie Mack danced his way into a trios title shot alongside Myzteziz Jr. and Aramis. There is a lot of talent on that side, but talent alone shouldn’t be enough to topple the best trios team in Mexico. La Nueva Generación Dinamita have proved themselves as the best in CMLL and also AAA.

Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo finally return to AAA after winning the mixed tag titles in April. The lovers will be put to the test against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr. and Sexy Star (no, not that one) & Komander. The champs’ sports entertainment training should come in handy for this contest.

The Campeonato La Leyenda Azul Blue Demon appears to be a ceremonial title in honor of the legendary Blue Demon. Any match with Arez, Taurus, and Villano III Jr. is a good choice to steal the show.

The Copa Mundo Imperial is another ceremonial honor. Vampiro, Blue Demon Jr., Aerostar, and Pagano lead the way as star draws. The rest are mid-carders worthy off success. The cool thing about these Copa matches is that anybody can win. And really, it is exciting to see Vampiro back in the ring as his career winds down.

The Campeonato Marvel Lucha Libre is part of the AAA marketing partnership with Marvel and a tie-in to the new Disney+ series.

How does the AAA Night of Champions card stack up? Which matches are you most excited for?