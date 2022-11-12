NWA Hard Times 3 PPV live results: 10 title fights, casket match, mask vs. mask, more!

Saturday night (Nov. 12) is PPV night for the National Wrestling Alliance. Hard Times 3 is headlined by the worlds title fight with Trevor Murdoch defending against Matt Cardona and Tyrus. Kamille looks to continue her reign of dominance as women’s champion in a three-way with KiLynn King and Chelsea Green. The card also includes EC3 in action, an MLW title bout, a casket match, mask versus mask, and much more.

Hard Times 3 airs through Fite TV (here) or part of the NWA All Access package starting at 8 pm ET. The free pre-show airs at 7 pm ET on the NWA YouTube channel.

Join us for updates and have fun chatting in the open thread.

Results:

Pre-show

#1 contender for the NWA World Television Championship: Mims defeated Adorable Anthony Andrews. Mims charged into the corner and collided into the turnbuckles when Andrews moved. Adorable lifted Mims for a powerslam, but Mims escaped out the back to counter with a back suplex for victory.

WildKat Sports Tag Team Championship: Bu Ku Dao & J. Spade retained against Sal Rinauro & Gaagz The Gymp. Spade hit a spinning powerbomb on Gaagz. Sal broke the cover. Dao pulled Sal out of the ring. Spade scored a small package, but Gaagz kicked out. Sal rammed Dao into the ring post on the floor. Gaagz connected on a tornado DDT to Spade. Sal held Spade’s feet down to prevent a kick-out, however, the referee caught the cheating red-handed. Sal slapped Gaagz out of frustration. I guess that counted as a legal tag. Dao ran in for a flatliner on Gaagz. Spade secured a backslide on Sal to win.

Hardcore Team War: Anthony Mayweather, JTG, & Pope defeated Jax Dane, Mercurio, & Alex Taylor. Chris Silvio explained that Magic Jake Dumas sprained his ankle and was unable to compete. Silvio personally chose Alex Taylor as the replacement. The bad guys were accompanied by Silvio, Dumas, CJ (Christi Jaynes), and Danny Dealz. Rules for the match were one-on-one in the ring with eliminations via pinfall, submission, or over the top rope. When a teammate is eliminated, the next member steps in.

JTG and Taylor started the match. JTG hit the Razor’s Edge to pin Taylor. Mercurio entered. JTG hit a swinging flatliner. Dane rushed into the ring for a clubbing clothesline with a chain on JTG. No DQ was in effect, so that was legal. Mercurio pinned JTG. Mercurio attacked Mayweather, but I suppose that didn’t count to make Mayweather the official participant for that fall. Pope tossed in a trashcan of plunder to pummel the Italian fashion model. Pope connected on a dropkick to a chair on Mercurio in the tree of woe. Pope pinned Mercurio. Dane wasted no time to enter the ring with a chain clothesline on Pope. Dane pinned Pope. It was down to Dane versus Mayweather as bitter rivals. Mayweather rallied with a spinebuster. Dane escaped a Death Valley Driver to hit a low blow and a chain clothesline. Dane decided to revel in his opponent’s humiliation by waiting for a ten-count to rise rather than go for the pinfall. Mayweather beat the count. He reversed Dane to send him crashing into a chair in the corner. Maywather pounced for a DVD on a chair and sealed the win with a flying elbow drop.

NWA World Television Championship: Jordan Clearwater defeated AJ Cazana to win the title. Tyrus vacated the strap to cash in the Lucky 7 rule for a world title shot. Cazana entered wearing a shoulder brace. Clearwater focused on targeting the injury. Cazana rallied for a belly-to-belly slam, clotheslines, a shoulder tackle chop block, and a spinebuster. Cazana was slow on the cover. Clearwater kicked out. Cazana locked in a knee bar. Clearwater reached the ropes for the break. Clearwater rammed Cazana shoulder-first into the ring post. A running big boot from Clearwater crowned a new champion.

NWA announced their first-ever live episode of Powerrr for January 31, 2023.

PPV

Voodoo Queen Casket Match: Max The Impaler defeated Natalia Markova. Father James Mitchell was ringside to interfere in support of Max. Markova fought tough against the warrior of the wasteland, but Max’s power was the key to control. Max hit a hard snapmare on the floor and dragged Markova to the casket on stage. After a body slam on stage, Max stuff Markova into the casket’s top half. Markova kicked the lid to prevent it from shutting. Markova showed spirit to rally for a tornado DDT off the casket onto the stage. When Markova opened the bottom half of the casket, Sal Rinauro was hiding inside to throw voodoo dust in her face. Max slammed Markova on top of the casket then loaded her inside the box of death. Max shut the lid for victory.

MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards retained against Colby Corino. Hard-hitting technical contest. Richards countered a cradle pin into an ankle lock. Corino escaped, so Richards punted him in the face. Richards landed a flying double stomp. 1, 2, Corino kicked out. Richards hit a brainbuster. 1, 2, Corino kicked out. Richards applied the ankle lock in the center of the ring. Corino was forced to tap out in defeat. Afterward, Richards showed respect to his opponent. Corino ditched the handshake to roll out of the ring.

Still to come...

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus

NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green

NWA World Tag Team Championship: Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf (c) vs. Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx

NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Cyon (c) vs. Dak Draper

NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton

NWA United State Tag Team Championship: Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky (c) vs. Rush Freeman & Brady Pierce

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy (c) vs. Missa Kate & Madi Wrenkowski

Mask vs. Mask: The Question Mark (Rodney Mack) with Aron Stevens vs. The Question Mark II with Kratos

EC3 vs. Thom Latimer